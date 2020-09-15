GC&P Development in Woodsdale public hearing

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- One of the biggest things coming down the pike for the Ohio Valley is finally happening right now. 7News has all of the details on tonight’s Wheeling Planning Commission public hearing that’s been one year in the making. It was a large meeting to say the least and people are divided on the development of a mixed-use village in Woodsdale.

It was a night of catharsis. Dozens were able to express how they feel the GC&P Development in Woodsdale should go. And this is in addition to the almost 200 comments received online. Concerns of geotechnical issues, blasting & mining, waste, flooding, traffic, and other destruction resonated between many members of the public. Same with jobs and if they’d be local. Several others spoke on the desire to see economic growth for generations to come which could generate millions of dollars and over one thousand permanent jobs. Also, some think this will help flooding and piping issues- modernizing the dated system. And frankly, a lot of people see both sides of the coin.

Here is what three concerned citizens said in favor of the project:

“I for one think it’s a good thing I do see there are some answers and questions that need answered.”

“You’re bringing back to Wheeling I am currently in the start-up process of teaching low-income areas like this financial literacy and one of the biggest things about me I would like an area for economic development for my kids to grow.”

“If Wheeling is unwilling to grow then young businessmen like myself have no choice but to leave and head an hour north to Pittsburgh where growth has no ceiling, GC&P Development is more than just a shopping center on top of the hill it will help grow our economy.”

Here is what three concerned citizens said against/challenging the project:

“Filing bankruptcy because people purchase more and more online why would any sane person consider building a new strip mall and why would any planning commission or city council endure such a plan for failure.”

“Invest it into the downtown buy some paint let some electricians get to work, fix what you’ve got first.”

“A dump truck holds about 65 cubic feet and the professor [conducting study on project] estimates it will be a million and a half trips to get rid of 9 million cubic feet [of earth] which would impact our infrastructure.”

And the answer now? Well, still no decision yet on the zone change necessary to make this mixed-use village happen.

All of the comments are going to be reviewed and added to the application materials. Questions raised tonight will be directed to the proper entities, and to analyze tonight’s public input, this issue is postponed until the Oct 19th Wheeling Planning Commission meeting.