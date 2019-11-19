WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Some unfinished business continues to remain

stale due to lack of data. The GC&P Development plan to construct a mixed-use village on Bethany Pike (West Virginia 88) will have to wait another month to see action. At the Planning Commission’s meeting tonight, 7news learned what is next for what could potentially bring more businesses and jobs to the area.

As of tonight, the comprehensive GC&P Development plan remains on the table, where it was put at the last meeting. The Wheeling Planning Commission is still waiting for information from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the State Department of Highways on the results of a traffic impact study. Once this information is ascertained and the applicant provides the necessary pieces, a public hearing will be held.

Tom Connelly, the Assistant Director of the Economic & Community Development Department told 7News “the solicitor informed us that once something is on the table it can stay there for two meetings until action can be taken on it. I didn’t anticipate any action or any discussion on it. That it’s, just we’re waiting on all of the information available so that when the public does come to a meeting with their questions, we’ll be able to have those answers for them.”

A movement upon this must come up at their next meeting in December.



