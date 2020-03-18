Generations Restaraunt & Pub not accepting food orders for delivery or pickup

Wheeling, WV.A (WTRF)- Generations Restaraunt & Pub announced today that they will not be accepting food orders for delivery and pick up.
Thet Restaraunt stated they are going to take this time to undergo a deep clean to their facility to make sure they are doing there part in keeping the community healthy and safe.
Generation’s will update the public when they can reopen their doors.
