Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Generations Restaraunt & Pub not accepting food orders for delivery or pickup

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, WV.A (WTRF)- Generations Restaraunt & Pub announced today that they will not be accepting food orders for delivery and pick up.

Thet Restaraunt stated they are going to take this time to undergo a deep clean to their facility to make sure they are doing there part in keeping the community healthy and safe.

Generation’s will update the public when they can reopen their doors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter