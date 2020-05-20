Girl Scout’s getting “paid” for their cookies

They are making sure the Girl Scouts get paid for those cookies.

And they’re making sure those cookies go to people in the community who are facing hard times right now.

In March and April, the Girl Scout cookie sale came and went.

And because of the pandemic

The result was a lot of unsold cookies, a major source of their income.

They had 75 cases, so Rabbi Joshua Lief of the Temple Shalom had an idea.

He got fellow clergy leaders on board–Episcopal, Methodist, Catholic and Presbyterian church leaders all donated.

All *buying* Girl Scout cookies–and not *eating* any!

Leaders of soup kitchens, community centers and food pantries turned out to collect cookies to give to people they serve every day.

They handed over the check.

And the organizations drove off with the cookies.

They all said this was one sweet deal.