Giving Tuesday Now, nonprofits need donations now more than ever

(WTRF)- Giving Tuesday is typically held after the Thanksgiving Holiday, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the charitable day has been moved to today! Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley is participating with Philanthropy West Virginia for the Take 5 to Give 5 campaign.

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley has created an Emergency Impact Fund to make grants for nonprofits dealing with the effects of the pandemic. The foundation needs your help to donate to nonprofits covering basic human needs like food and shelter! Right now, there is more need with fewer dollars coming in and funds will go to nonprofits in the Northern Panhandle from Hancock to Tyler Counties and in Belmont and Jefferson Counties in Ohio. And for every dollar donated today, there will be a match of fifty cents on the dollar.

Susie Nelson, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, told 7News “these are the organizations that are on the frontlines that are helping people, some people who are finding themselves in need for the very first time, so that’s why the need is growing so much and we’ve go to try to help the best way we can.”

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit cfov.org or the CFOV and Philanthropy WV Facebook pages, or give them a call!