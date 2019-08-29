Governor Justice creates task force to secure shale jobs for coming years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students of West Virginia history may recall how Wetzel County saw an oil boom at the end of the 19th Century. When the oil went away, many jobs did as well.

West Virginia’s current political leaders would prefer not to repeat that with the current shale energy boom, so they’re seeking spin-off jobs for years to come.

Governor Jim Justice announced an executive order at the annual West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Business Summit forming the “WV Downstream Jobs Task Force.”

That task force will seek petrochemical industry manufacturing jobs for the state.

Last year West Virginia produced 1.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Those numbers should cause companies to locate plants nearby, but persuasion must come first.

“I know what the end game is,” said Austin Caperton, Chair of the Downstream Jobs Task Force. ” The end game is to get into those corporate boardrooms, and talk to the people who spend the money. I know where I am now, which is a little fuzzy. We’re going to narrow that down, hone in, and go talk to those people as soon as possible.”

Caperton will continue in his job as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection while heading the task force.