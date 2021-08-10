Governor’s lapse of dog licenses is a reminder to all dog owners

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) After the recent revelation that Gov. Jim Justice had apparently forgotten to get his dogs licensed, it’s a lesson to us all: dogs need a yearly license in West Virginia.



Ohio County Assessor Tiffany Hoffman says people have lots of excuses for not getting their pet licensed.

“They say they don’t need one, because their dog never gets out of the house or the yard,” Hoffman noted.

“But state law says you have to have a license.”



In Ohio County, the license costs between $3 and $5, depending on where you live in the county and whether a female dog is spayed or unspayed.



Hoffman says the tags expire on June 30 every year.

They can be purchased at the assessor’s office in the city-county building, at the Ohio County Animal Shelter, by mail (the application is on the back of your personal property tax form) or online at wvassesor.com.



She says even the best cared for house pets can manage to get loose, and if they’re caught roaming, the fines and fees to reclaim them from the dog warden can be as much as $250.



She says many landlords now require the renter to show their dog’s license in order to move in.



As for Governor Justice’s recent forgetfulness about his dogs’ licenses, Hoffman says nobody is exempt.

If you live in West Virginia, you have to have your dog licensed.