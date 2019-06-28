Grandma’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards

Grandma’s Fireworks recalls it’s Fireworks due to a violation of Federal Standards, Explosion, and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product

Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing an explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

The list of fireworks can be found below

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Grandma’s Fireworks for a full refund

Grandma’s Fireworks collect at 765-732-3866 anytime or email at gmasheila@woh.rr.comand hannonc@aol.com for more information.