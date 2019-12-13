Greyhound transport truck thief has first court appearance

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The suspect in the high-speed pursuit in a greyhound transport truck earlier this week….had his first court appearance in this case today.

Sebastian Weaver of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, appeared by video for an arraignment in Belmont County Western Division Court this afternoon.

During his hearing, he smiled, rolled his eyes and made expressions of surprise as Judge Eric Costine read the charges.

Here’s what Weaver said when the judge asked about his preference for bond, and his ability to hire an attorney.

“Yeah, I’d like to get out. O.R., something? I’m gonna have to get a public defender.”

“Are you currently employed?”

“Nope.”

“When was the last time you had employment?”

“Uh, the beginning of the year.”

“And what kind of employment were you doing then?”

“Uh cookin'”

“Do you have any real estate?’

“No”

Judge Costine told Weaver he’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding….and causing serious physical harm to three different first responders that night.

The judge set Weaver’s preliminary hearing for Tuesday afternoon.



And he set Weaver’s bond at 25-thousand dollars.