Guardian Elder Care Holdings to pay $15 million in legal settlements

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The company that owns one local rehabilitation facility has agreed to pay millions in legal settlements.

Guardian Elder Care Holdings, which owns Peterson Rehabilitation Center in Wheeling, will pay more than $15 million to settle multiple false claim allegations.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the company allegedly overbilled Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program for medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy services.

