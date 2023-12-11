ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — Guitar sales are skyrocketing.

In fact, according to the latest stats, sales are set to soar to $1.8 billion by the end of this year in the U.S. alone.

Guitars are traditionally popular when it comes to the Christmas go-to gift.

Sales are projected to reach an all-time high of more than $10 billion worldwide.

Stores across the Ohio Valley, like C.A. House Music in St. Clairsville, have seen a definite increase at their various locations.

C.A. House Music Combo Manager Roger Hoard says they have not seen a boom like this in the U.S. since the Beatles came to America that very first time.

With the pandemic people were maybe inside more and needed something to do. I think that really spurred guitar sales. Amplifiers, guitar pedals, guitar straps, there are a ton of add-ons you can do for the guitar player in your life. Roger Hoard, Combo Manager, C.A. House Music

Hoard says a guitar set-up and tuning are also worth it at the time of your purchase.

Reports indicate that on-line guitar lessons, the influence of celebrities to attract people to want to play the guitar and product innovations are few more reasons for the uptick.