Hancock County shooter indicted

Hancock County W.VA (WTRF)- The shooter involved in Hancock County was indicted on multiples charges.

Michael A. McClanahan age 45, of New Cumberland, WV was indicted on four accounts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, three counts of attempted murder, malicious assault, two accounts of attempted malicious assault, robbery in the first degree, kidnapping, fleeing officer in vehicle, fleeing officer while DUI, DUI, DUI Third or subsequent offense.

On the night of August 14, 2019, McClanahan led law enforcement on a trail of victims receiving gunshot wounds and reports of shots fired as he was an active and mobile assailant.

Stay with 7news for continued updates on this case.