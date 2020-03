Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) -- According to SAHC, one in six women and one in ten men will have an attempted sexual assault done to them in the state of West Virginia. With one in four girls and one in six boys experiencing sexual violence before they turn 18.

As sexual assault continues to be a heinous crime, many times going unreported, the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center says the number of victims they have assisted in the past year has tripled. From serving 200 people in 2018 to over 600 people in 2019, the group's 24-hour hotline and the profound impact in the valley has shown a a need for funds.