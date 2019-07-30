Health and wellness in the workplace

Over the years, many people find that working a full time job affords very little time for exercise and healthy eating. But what if businesses were more inclined to roll work and health into one?

The American Heart Association sponsored the Ohio Valley Workplace Wellness Conference today, where attendees came to learn best practices

on wellness program implementation.

Local organization, The Ryan Fern Healthplex, designs corporate wellness plans to businesses and range from basic to comprehensive programs. These involve increasing fitness, improving nutrition, and education. Progress is monitored and there a plans for all, no matter what. Local business, Team Sledd, uses a program like this and hopes others promote a healthier workforce, which in turn becomes more productive.

Overall, these plans can reduce costs to both parties, with the main goal being a better workplace associated with enjoyment, rather than stress. Certain programs even offer rewards when employee health improves.