BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –Have any Belmont County residents gotten Monkeypox?



Rob Sproul, Belmont County deputy health commissioner, says one county resident suspected they had it, but at OSU Medical Center, health care professionals deemed the person did not have sufficient reason to be tested.



–Why is Monkeypox not labeled as a Sexually Transmitted Disease?



Sproul said it can also be transmitted in other ways such as prolonged skin-to-skin contact or a close “in-your-face” conversation.



–Why isn’t the Monkeypox vaccine being given to everyone who requests it?



Sproul explained that the CDC is getting the vaccine from the strategic national stockpile, but the quantity is so limited that each dose is only one-fifth the normal strength. Also, only people who have been in contact with a confirmed Monkeypox patient, or a health care professional working in a high risk area for Monkeypox, can receive the vaccination.



–How long does it take for the symptoms to show up after exposure?

Two to four weeks, according to Sproul.



–Can the Monkeypox virus live on surfaces, and how can we protect against it?

He said it can live on surfaces, but can be killed by disinfectant products like Clorox and Lysol. He also recommends hand washing and self-quarantining if you’re sick. In the case of Monkeypox, he said the quarantine time can be several weeks–until symptoms go away and the rash completely disappears.