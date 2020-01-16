Home near Wheeling Park HS damaged by car

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling family woke up to an unpleasant surprise this morning.

It all happened around 8:00 when a car ran into the Coffield family’s house on Parkview Lane near Wheeling Park High School.

The children were on the side of the house that was struck, while their mother, Jamie, was on the opposite side.

Photo courtesy of Jamie Coffield

The driver went around the turn and lost control, which resulted in the car flipping over the retainer wall and into the home.

Jamie says this was only a matter of time.

“We get a lot of traffic up here, a lot of kids going to school,” said Coffield. “It caused a lot of damage to the home and we have a lot to deal with now. She wasn’t injured, which was great. Right now, we’re just trying to get a petition to get a guardrail up so that this doesn’t happen again. We’ve had a lot of accidents with our fence being taken out.”

The car landed on the roof, causing internal and external damage.

Jamie says that heavy traffic and mudslides are constant issues she has to deal with.