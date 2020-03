WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Fire Department is on the scene of a second-alarm fire at 515 Warwood Avenue.

Reports indicate that the fire began in the basement of a home on the 500-block of Warwood Ave. As of 11:18 p.m., one home is a total loss. Multiple homes have been affected by this fire.

Wheeling Fire says to expect West Virginia Route 2 to be closed through the night.

