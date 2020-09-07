How to keep a parade alive during the pandemic

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Well the pandemic did not stop a yearly tradition in Paden City today! The Labor Day Parade welcomed the entire community to enjoy the fun, of course it had to see some changes due to the pandemic. So with COVID-19 cancelling almost all events this year,

how exactly do you make a parade happen safely in this time?

Paden City Labor Day Celebration Committee Member, B.B. Smith, told 7News “we copied it after the Ripley Fourth of July Parade they said as long as people rode in cars and kept social distancing, wore their masks, just look around and see that the participants are not as many and the crowd will not be as big but we wanted to keep the tradition alive that we’ve had the Labor Day parade of course we’ve had to cancel all of our concerts and all the other entertainment but we wanted to keep the tradition alive.”

Even though you may have missed out on some candy and a few other things, this over 70 year-old event lives on!