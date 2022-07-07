BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Sheriff Dave Lucas says it’s important to be aware of your surroundings, everywhere you go.



He says when you enter an area, scan your surroundings for a safe place to run to, hopefully with some sort of barrier, in case of emergency.



“And if something happens, don’t just lie down, run for cover,” he emphasized. “A moving target is harder to hit than a motionless one.”



He says when you go somewhere, if you see something that strikes you as odd, don’t hesitate to call 911.



Perhaps it’s a person wearing a floor-length coat in hot weather, a person lurking off by himself, or a person carrying a large bag or backpack.



“We’d rather check out something that turned out to be fine than have an active shooter incident happen,” he said.



Lucas is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, but he urges families of anyone with emotional instability not to let that individual have a firearm unless supervised.



“It’s a shame we even have to address these issues, but it’s a reality in these times,” Lucas concluded.