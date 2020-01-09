I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures Beginning Monday, January 13 on Ohio Route 7

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that from Monday, January 13 through Monday, January 27, there will be single-lane closures along Ohio Route 7 in both directions during daylight hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits.

These closures will be in effect as part of the continuing I-70 Bridges project to repair and rehabilitate the bridges above Ohio Route 7 along Interstate 70.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.

Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214.

Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit I70Forward.