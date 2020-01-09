I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closures Beginning Monday, January 13 on Ohio Route 7

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that from Monday, January 13 through Monday, January 27, there will be single-lane closures along Ohio Route 7 in both directions during daylight hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits.

These closures will be in effect as part of the continuing I-70 Bridges project to repair and rehabilitate the bridges above Ohio Route 7 along Interstate 70.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.

Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214.

Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit I70Forward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter