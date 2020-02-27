I-70 detour’s affect on north Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- With the I-70 construction, residents in north Wheeling are concerned about heavy traffic along the detour between Market, 7th, and Main Streets. Large trucks unable to make sharp turns from one lane, faulty brakes, and icy roads are just some of several issues locals brought up at a public meeting tonight, which serves to potentially fix these problems.

One resident exclaimed “these trucks don’t even want to be making that turn.”

Lately, the existing I-70 detour through north Wheeling has created several issues between pedestrian safety and an abundance of traffic channeled into a narrow corridor.

Wheeling resident of 40 years, Diane Klinger, told 7News “the people coming down from Wheeling hill don’t stop at the light they make it a continual line and you just can’t get through, I shouldn’t have to spend a half an hour waiting for a light that’s already turned green my way but I can’t get through because everybody else is going the other way from what I understand I thought the alternate route was I-470 but then I had a lady tell me well what about those that need to go north to deliver stuff well that puts a damper on that one.”

One resounding agreement was to divert traffic on Chapline Street through the city.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott said “Stone Boulevard hill either make a right on 11th and make another right on Market or just stay right on Chapline all the way back to 470 all of the roads under construction right now around town are state roads but they do run through the city of Wheeling so we do have to work with them as best as we can if there’s a way we can work together and find a detour that works even though it’s going over city street’s if it’s a good win for north Wheeling then we’ll work with them.”

Additional signage further east to give thru-trucks (those not making local deliveries) advanced notice to take I-470 is another proposal that Division of Highways will look into.

Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer of West Virginia Division of Highways, said “I’m going to look into everything, everything presented, basically, and see if there’s anything that can be done to alleviate this, the DOH is committed to going above and beyond on this project.”

Many other solutions were presented tonight, as well, and some may possibly be implemented, but there is no exact timeline.