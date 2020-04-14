I-C Care continues to serve senior citizens at home

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- For almost a decade, I-C Care has been providing home care services for senior citizens all over the Ohio Valley. And as the ongoing pandemic poses the highest risk to the elderly, I-C Care has strict protocols in place for safety. Their caregivers are following guidance from the CDC and other entities, as 7News explored their role in keeping senior citizens healthy at home.

Wearing gloves when appropriate and masks at all times, I-C Care continues their essential service. Tate Blanchard, the Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at I-C Care, told 7News “it is important for us to always abide by hand washing hygiene protocol and make sure that we’re doing all of the things that we should be with soap, warm water, and for 20 seconds and make sure that we’re really scrubbing our hands thoroughly, because the thing about gloves is they are not a cure-all for keeping the spread of the virus down, whereas when you touch a surface you should immediately take off your gloves by rolling them inside out and then discard of them because if you are touching multiple surfaces using gloves you’re just spreading the virus and causing cross-contamination.”

Their caregivers are indispensable and working to protect their vulnerable clients. He added “it’s great that a lot of stores have adjusted their hours to accommodate senior citizens but we don’t want senior citizens out in public right now so allow someone else to do your grocery shopping, someone who is trained and knows how to reduce infectious disease spread. Let them come in and disinfect all of those products because you don’t know, number one, how many people have touched those products while they were in the store or what type of contaminants may be on those products so let us brings those into the house in a designated area and let us disinfect all of those products before we put them away because we know that the virus can live on surfaces.”

Home health, hospice, and telemedicine are all critical right now in the fight against COVID-19. Blanchard said “we are an essential service because there are a number of senior citizens throughout the Ohio Valley that would not get bathed, changed, fed, or take their medications if our home health aides weren’t there to provide them with these services so it is critically important more so now than ever that we are there to help them. But I think we’re seeing a change in the culture in healthcare that we’re going to start to see a lot more things revert back to homebound care services.”

All I-C Care staff are COVID-19 Prevention Certified.