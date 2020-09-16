I-C Care hosting event to celebrate Ohio Valley nurse’s aides

(WTRF)- I-C Care is stepping up to honor nurse’s aides in the Ohio Valley, with an exciting event celebrating their hard work in the pandemic. This completely free move-night out is happening Sunday, September 20th at 6:30 PM at the Winter Drive-In in Wintersville. There will be free food, drinks, goodie bags, and raffle. Another bonus to join the event is they will be offering a one hour online continuing education credit course for certifications.

I-C Care Marketing & Community Outreach Director, Tate Blanchard, told 7News “our nurse’s aides across the Ohio Valley are often times some of the most unsung heroes in health care, it’s very important for us to remain community-focused and give back so it’s a great thing to be able to celebrate these nurse’s aides regardless if they work for us or not.”

If you’re an STNA, CNA, or Home Health Aide and would like to go, call 304-905-8160 option 1,

no later than 5:00 PM on Thursday to get a ticket!