I-C Care offers free senior seminar

I-C Care is continuing its free community workshops with other local organizations to help senior citizens and their families learn how to prepare for successful senior living.



The series is entitled, “Success to Senior Living” and the workshops will touch on various topics like how to plan for Medicaid, assisted living, independent living, nursing home, or staying at home with home care, and more.



The next workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Seniors Suites at St. Clair Commons.