I-C Care offers free senior seminar

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I-C Care is continuing its free community workshops with other local organizations to help senior citizens and their families learn how to prepare for successful senior living.

The series is entitled, “Success to Senior Living” and the workshops will touch on various topics like how to plan for Medicaid, assisted living, independent living, nursing home, or staying at home with home care, and more.

The next workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Seniors Suites at St. Clair Commons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter