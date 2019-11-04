I-C Care sending “Warm Wishes” to World War II Veterans this Christmas

WHEELING, W.VA., NOVEMBER 4, 2019— I-C Care, In-Home Companion Care, is kicking off their second annual “I-C Care Christmas Campaign” and this year they’re looking to recognize area World War II veterans.

I-C Care will be collecting new blankets from November 4 through December 20, 2019, to distribute to area WWII veterans. I-C Care strives to set the standard for home care in the Ohio Valley by providing exceptional care to all people and going the extra mile for our veterans and their spouses. The 2019 “I-C Care Christmas Campaign, Warm Wishes for World War II Veterans”, looks to recognize the hard work and sacrifices made by the greatest generation.

I-C Care is asking area managers of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health agencies, hospice organizations, and senior communities to nominate WWII veterans who are receiving services through their organizations to be recognized by submitting the veteran’s name and address to office@iccare.com. I-C Care will compile a list of all veterans whose names have been submitted and deliver blankets to those individuals just prior to Christmas.

I-C Care is also allowing the public to get involved in the campaign. Anyone who would like to donate a new blanket to a veteran can drop their donation off at their offices located on the second floor of 1113 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 during the designated time period mentioned above. The public may also attach a Christmas greeting to go along with their blanket(s).

“At I-C Care, we take providing exceptional home care to heart,” said Director of Marketing and Community Outreach, Tate Blanchard. “We provide quality, affordable home care to people all over the Ohio Valley, but anyone who knows us, knows we really go the extra mile for area veterans and their spouses with the programs we offer. It is our goal to combat social isolation and help to bring happiness to seniors and we feel with our ‘I-C Care Christmas Campaign’ we are able to do that.”

Once the campaign ends on December 20, I-C Care will travel across the Ohio Valley to deliver blankets to those on their recipient list, just in time for Christmas.