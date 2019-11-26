WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- On this warm November afternoon, West Virginia Northern Community College culinary art students carved ice sculptures at the Wheeling campus. As part of their class, they practiced the art of using a chain saw. Each of the eight students chose their own designs
and they were graded as part of cold dish preparation training.
Ice sculptures in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- On this warm November afternoon, West Virginia Northern Community College culinary art students carved ice sculptures at the Wheeling campus. As part of their class, they practiced the art of using a chain saw. Each of the eight students chose their own designs