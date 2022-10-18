The Impractical Jokers are going on tour and their first stop will be in Pittsburgh.

The DRIVE, DRIVE, DRIVE, DRIVE tour will be at the PPG Paints Arena on February 2 at 7:00 PM.

The Impractical Jokers consists of Q, Murr, and Sal.

“We are so excited to finally get back on tour next year,” they said in a press release. “After the difficult last couple of years, we are looking forward to laughing again with all the Impractical Jokers fans out there and bringing them a personalized and intimate comedic experience like never before.”

Pe-sale starts Wednesday and tickets for all shows go on sale Friday to the public at 10 a.m.