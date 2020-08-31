‘IN Wheeling Magazine’ explores old buildings with supreme modernizations

OHIO COUNTY, W.V.a (WTRF)- ‘IN Wheeling Magazine’ showcases our local culture- which we sure have a lot of! And something we’ve all probably noticed living in such a historic but also forward-thinking place is how amazing our buildings really are. Just taking a drive down National Road or strolling through Wheeling, old historic buildings have been re-imagined into masterpieces.

Preserving history is just part of our story, but it’s time to think about the future. David Allinder, Owner of ‘IN Wheeling Magazine’, told 7News “people have grown up here they remember these buildings they have a connection to these buildings, a connection to the past, it means something to them so they’re willing to step up and go through all of the pain and difficulty of renovating these buildings into a spectacular space, the other thing everyone said was these old buildings, once they’re fixed up, they have a presence that you cannot get in a new building.”

And that’s what Oglebay, along with countless others right here, are doing. Looking ahead but not forgetting their architectural ancestors. The Oglebay Foundation space was redesigned with the help of local masterminds, as they honor the craftsmanship and hard work of those before them.

Victor Greco, Architect with the Mills Group who worked on the space, said “a lot of hidden problems here and there that we kind of flesh out particularly in the roof trusses and things that had to be reinforced so part of your mission besides just making this look pretty is to make sure that structurally it’s in good shape, it’s practical and yet beautiful at the same time so the opulence came out of what was already behind the walls.”

Etc. Gallery Owner, Charlotte Karges, discussed her contributions “we sourced a lot of pieces through local artists I think there’s about ten artists represented in here and then we started to fill in some of the pieces like the rugs, the piece that we’re sitting on right now is from the 1800s with the carved lion heads and so we mixed that up with a funky lamp and so kind of a nod to the past but looking forward to the future.”

What was once a stable in the mid-1800s to an entertainment room for the Oglebay Family at the turn of the century, then a restaurant- is now a blend of intricate and genteel, with discreet modernizations. Functioning as an office that hosts major donors to the park so their philanthropy can live on.

Oglebay Foundation President & CEO, Eriks Janelsins, added “Mr. Oglebay’s vision was to create a place where the Ohio Valley community, the Wheeling community, and people from across the world can come and learn and gather and share moments together, those community celebrations so I think that’s some of the history and tradition that we’re trying to preserve, think about these spaces and maybe Mr. Oglebay used them one way and they were used a different way in the 1930s or 40s and today how can they remain relevant and be places that our grandchildren will love as well.”

If you want to read about more Ohio Valley businesses that have done the same in the Fall 2020 edition, or are curious about the next issue coming in November, which will be about the numerous local charitable organizations and how they raise money for the county- pick up a copy at a local Kroger service desk or visit inwheelingmagazine.com to get a subscription.