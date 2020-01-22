Incumbent Mayor Elliott runs for re-election

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Election season is just around the corner and one familiar face is running for re-election.

Wednesday, incumbent Mayor Glenn Elliott filed with the City Clerk to run for Mayor of Wheeling in 2020.

7News spoke with Elliott to get his perspective on what he hopes to accomplish if re-elected for another four-year term.

Mayor Elliott, who was elected back in 2016, feels that he has seen a lot of growth in the city but wants to see much more.

In his term thus far, Elliott said he has seen through downtown revitalization projects, re-doing city parks and playgrounds, and improving public safety.

With re-election on the horizon, Elliott wants to keep pushing with economic re-development and investments into Wheeling.

He also said transparency is most important and wants the public to have access to city budget information, so the people know where the money is coming and going.

We’ve never shied away from a conversation. Having office hours, people come to my office all of the time. Sometimes they agree with me. Often times they don’t, but I talk to everybody. I always solicit both supporting and opposing views trying to do the best for the city. It takes working with the council. It takes working with city staff. It takes working with all different people in the community. It has been the joy of my life to be in this position. I met so many people across the city. I’m invested in the city. I’m invested in downtown Wheeling and I want to spend the rest of my life here. Glenn Elliott, Mayor of Wheeling

The Primary Election is scheduled for May 12.

If Elliott is re-elected, he will not be eligible to run again until 2028.