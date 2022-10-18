WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A notable Steubenville native will soon be walking the ground he once knew as the featured speaker at the 12th Herald-Star Speaker Series on November 2.

Indian Creek High School is hosting the well-known writer of plays, movies, TV shows, and Wintersville High School graduate, Jeffrey Hatcher.

Superintendent, T.C. Chappelear says having a success story return to speak to a new generation of students is inspiring.

“I think it just shows that, you know, it doesn’t matter where you start, you know. Hard work, perseverance, persistence, you know, practicing a skill is always going to pay off and lead to great things for individuals, so we’re really proud to have Mr. Hatcher come back and are really excited for our students to see that you know we may be from a small area here in eastern Ohio, The Ohio Valley, but anything is possible for these kids when they work hard and practice, practice, practice.” T.C. Chappelear – Superintendent of Schools, Indian Creek School District

Hatcher says that persevering outlook will be portrayed in his speech, where he plans to talk about his work in theater, film, and TV that relates directly back to his time spent in Steubenville.

“There are probably about five or six titles that are based on things that happened when I was a kid or in high school that kind of thing, so I’m going to riff on that mostly to talk about how the things that happened to you as you’re growing up often turn into something that you use later in life at least for a writer.” Jeffrey Hatcher – Writer

Although he will be coming home to the same heart and community that he left at Wintersville High School, he will be entering a new environment with a brand-new look built specifically to spearhead futures like his.

Inside the brand-new building that takes the place of Hatcher’s alma mater, you will find state of the art facilities geared towards improving the educational experience for students, teachers, and staff.

Most notably, the beautiful auditorium, where the Speaker Series will be held.

He says he’s thrilled to return and catch up, and Indian Creek can’t wait to have him back.

“To have a former graduate of Indian Creek school district and one who attended high school come back and speak as the first big event in our brand-new auditorium that really does bring it back full circle.” T.C. Chappelear – Superintendent of Schools, Indian Creek School District

Tickets will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 19 at the Herald-Star office, 401 Herald Square, Steubenville. The cost is $25 for a general admission ticket. Tickets also are available at heraldstaronline.com and weirtondailytimes.com.

A VIP package is available and includes admission to a private reception that will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Gaslite Restaurant at 820 Canton Road in Wintersville. That package includes a meet-and-greet with Hatcher and the chance to have a photograph taken with him, transportation from and to the high school and preferred seating for the presentation. The price is $125 for a couple and $75 for a single ticket.

For information about tickets and the availability of VIP packages, contact Diana Brown at the Herald-Star at (740) 283-4711.