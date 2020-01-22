Industrial accident causes one man to be life-flighted; a second person injured

UPDATE 12:04 PM: A second male has been injured due to the industrial accident. That person is being transported by ambulance to WVU Reynolds.

The victims of the accidents were 26 and 23-year-old males.

Tug Hill is the operating company.

The 911 call came in at 10:54 am

Marshall County, W.VA. (WTRF)- Marshall County Chief Deputy Bill Helms says a water truck blew up — there was no well pad fire or explosion.



This occurred just off of Rines Ridge on Brian Drive around 11 am.



According to officials, one man was reported injured and life-flighted to an area medical facility.



