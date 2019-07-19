Infants and dealing with the heat

Dr. Hess is a local pediatrician.

He says that babes have less blood volume, so they can’t handle the heat as easily as older kids and adults.



He says if you have to be outside this weekend with your babies, to make sure they are hydrated before you get outside.



He also said to watch the number of diapers the child goes through and to look for signs of sweating to make sure they are staying hydrated.

Another tip was to loosen up their clothes so the heat can escape easier, keep them out of direct sunlight, apply s-p-f 50 or higher, and keep a close eye on their behavior.

“We advise parents that you have to keep them in some type of shade. If the baby or infant has to be out in the sun, definitely bring something that can put them in the shade whether it’s a tent or an umbrella. We want them out of the direct sun as much as possible.” DR. DAVID HESS – PEDIATRICIAN

Hess also said that water play is fine for infants over the weekend, in fact it helps keep them cooler. But advised to get them out of the water and out of the sun every 20 to 30 minutes.