Interstate 70 West closure: a complete breakdown

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- This Monday afternoon, February 3rd, Interstate 70 westbound will close from Exit 2A through the span of the Fulton Bridge. All cars will have to exit the highway at Exit 2A. 7News spoke with Wheeling Police to get a complete breakdown of what to expect.

On Monday morning, Swank Construction will be preparing for the long-term closure, setting up cones and painting new white lines. The construction company has hired officers and will be out there alongside Wheeling Police to ensure traffic lights are working and everything is under control.

Cars will still be able to access the Wheeling Tunnel westbound by taking the U.S. 250/State Route 2 North onramp until later this year. (However, later this year, there will be a closure at U.S. 250/State Route 2 North for 3-4 months and police will be communicating all of that information as it proceeds.)

On Interstate 70 West, there will be a detour from Exit 2A westbound, where the closure begins and all cars must exit. After getting off Exit 2A (“Kroger exit”), you will take Mt. DeChantal Road to Route 40 (National Road) westbound. You will go up and over Wheeling hill, down to 7th Street, make a right onto 7th, (at intersection of 7th and Market Street). Then, make a left onto Main Street southbound (at the intersection of 7th and Main Street). Technically, you will be on WV Route 2 southbound and this will intersect I-70 via onramp at the Fort Henry Bridge.

The I-70 westbound closure will last 9 months, with plans to open this stretch back up in November or December 2020. I-70 Eastbound will not be closed.

Sergeant Josh Sanders of the Wheeling Police Department told 7News “we have tried to plan ahead with several of our officers, we’ve made several of our officers who are going to be working the day and in the afternoon next week aware of what this detour is, and we will be along that route looking for any kind of traffic congestion or traffic problems so that we can rectify them and also paying attention to those folks who aren’t obeying traffic laws to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”