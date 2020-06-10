Investigation ongoing two years after Belmont County couple disappeared

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Wednesday marks two years since a Belmont County couple disappeared without a trace.

Brian Goff and Joni Davis walked out of the St. Clairsville Pizza Hut, got in their car and drove off, but never got home. On Wednesday, family members gathered at the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department to speak out about the case that still haunts them.

“The last two years have been horrible. It totally changes you as a person,” said Jackie Davis, Joni’s sister.

The unspoken suspicion is that Brian and Joni met with foul play. Did someone do this for money?

“Records don’t show that Brian or Joni would have made anybody rich enough to justify a murder but we’re not leavin’ anything out,” said Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Randy Stewart.

The departure from their ironclad routine–taking Route 7 North that day rather than Colerain Pike —- leaves loved ones feeling that Brian was lured off course by someone who knew just what to say.

He was good hearted,” Jackie Davis said of Brian. “He would do anything for anybody. If somebody needed something, he would be there in a minute.”

Bruce Goff, Brian’s brother, says Brian’s cell phone “was detected signal up around Rayland, Rush Run area, and that that’s where the trail goes cold.”

“Someone knows,” said Paul Newell, Jackie’s boyfriend. “And if you know, you’re holding back from our family. These are human beings. They weren’t in very good health but we loved ’em. That was our family.”

“Everybody talks about closure,” Jackie Davis added. “At this point, my life is never gonna be the same.”

“This case keeps me awake at night,” said Stewart. “And I’m hoping that something will come in that will help us.”

Belmont County, Jefferson County and the FBI are still on the case. And there is some evidence.

“We still have a few things in the pipe,” Stewart said. “Some things that have been submitted and we’re still waiting on, waiting for some results.”