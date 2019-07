It’s National Wing Day!

There are a couple of local places celebrating the holiday! Check them out!

Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands is having an all you can eat wing buffet from 11 am-8 pm.

Pickles Eatery & Bar will be having $.60 wings until close.

The 19th hole has $ .60 wings from 6-10pm. Dine-in only and you must order at least 10 wings

Around The World Gourmet is having $.60 wings for carryout only.