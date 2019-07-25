Jamie Lee Curtis makes a call to buy artwork from area students

Photographer Rebecca Kiger taught a class at Bellaire High School for an entire year.

The 15 students used their own cell phones….or simple point-and-shoot cameras.

They got thousands of images.

In the end, 52 of them are in a magazine….or “zine”…..that is outstanding.

The All American Town is the result of their year of photography.

The Washington Post just reviewed it.

And Oglebay Institute got a call from Jamie Lee Curtis.

Who wanted to buy the students artwork

Family addiction struggles showed up in the pictures, but so did beloved family traditions.

Like Lindsay Hess’ grandmother, making a rug on a loom.

Many of the images were dark, gritty, hard to interpret.

The students–who were not friends at first–bonded and worked to complete the project.

They may not all continue their photography, but pushing through that is a tool that they can apply for the rest of their lives.

So Oglebay Institute returned that call to Jamie Lee Curtis, who they say was warm and genuine.

She had explained that in addition to being an actress, she was a photographer all of her life, and she just really felt this project was impactful and was excited to receive her copy