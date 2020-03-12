1  of  8
Jefferson County Board of Elections says “primary election is still on”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – With the growing concerns of mass gatherings, Jefferson County Board of Elections wants everyone to know the general elections is still on for Tuesday, March 17.

They also want voters to know that they are being proactive by working with Jefferson County Health Department to learn the best practices.

We have been sanitizing equipment on a very regular basis here in our office during the early vote period and we already have plans and supplies and directives to our individuals that are working the polls throughout the 41 locations throughout Jefferson County to make sure that we are sanitizing equipment on a very regular basis

Frankie Dicarlantonio – Board Member at Jefferson County Board of Elections

Board members say a tip for their voters to be extra safe is to bring their own pen.

