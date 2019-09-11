Jefferson County Sherriff’s Dept. looking for missing man

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Richard Mansfield, was reported missing on September 10, 2019.

Richard was last seen on Bantam Ridge Road in Wintersville, OH at approximately 11:00 PM. He is 49 years old

Richard is considered an “endangered missing person” as he needs medication which he does not have access to.

While he is not considered dangerous, Richard was reportedly suffering from paranoia at the time of his disappearance.

Therefore, the public should not confront Richard if located. Instead, dial 911 or contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office directly at (740)-283-8600.

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 165

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Last seen wearing: Tan hat, tan shirt, blue jeans