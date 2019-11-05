JMHS College & Career Fair open to community

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The 26th annual College and Career Fair hosted by John Marshall High School, is this Thursday, November 7th, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the gymnasium. The fair is open to the entire community, as well as students. A combination of 50 colleges and businesses, technical, and training programs (both local and distant) will be there. Applications are able to be submitted on the spot for both school and work. A wide-range of options will be on hand. Adults who are interested in either a job or schooling are encouraged to attend and apply.

Chelsea Eikleberry, school counselor at JMHS, told 7News, “if they’re looking for a job there are plenty open in our area we have people to meet with them and also students don’t always have the means to transportation to get to these colleges that aren’t local so we like to bring them there so kids can ask questions and apply on the spot.”

Again, the fair is free and open to the public, happening this Thursday, the 7th, from 9 AM to Noon, in the John Marshall High School gym.