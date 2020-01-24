JVS holds annual spotlight on skills event

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s something students have been preparing for all school year and Thursday they put their skills to the test.

Jefferson County JVS held its annual spotlight on skills event.

It’s a competition between students in different categories in their programs.

The students were also judged by local experts in each of the categories.

However, the students say it was more like a friendly competition that brought their classes together.

We got to work with the juniors and passed down our knowledge to them and having all of the people that used to work in the health care helping us i think that’s really special because they are passing it down to us and we pass it down to the juniors Nicole Monday, Senior

Whenever we have big tests like this and its on our program we all come together and study together and then we tell each other good luck and were real supportive Jacalynn Zrinyi, Senior

At the end of the day everybody is still friends and its really cool that we all get to expand what we know and what we’re good at our talents and even thought its labeled as a competition we’ve actually worked together really close with every other group Therman Gross, Senior

The winners of Thursday’s competition will be awarded tomorrow during the award ceremony.

These students will then continue to the regional event held at Buckeye Career Center.