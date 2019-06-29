Key to the City presented to owner of Bridge Tavern

(OHIO COUNTY, W.VA.-WTRF)

George Dormas has been the owner of Bridge Tavern in Wheeling for 33 years. Friends and family gathered today upon his retirement to celebrate his years of ownership. Mr. Dormas was very surprised by the party and a secret guest who showed up to give him a wonderful gift.

Bridge Tavern has been in the family since the 1950’s, when his father opened it in 1955.

Although the Bridge Tavern will be under new ownership, the traditions will stay the same. The new proud part owners are the Carl Brothers, but George is still going to be around to check up on things…

A big party was in order with an even bigger surprise! Mayor Glenn Elliott presented George with the Key to the City. Vice Mayor Chad Thalman was also in attendance to bestow the honor. A banner was made, thanks to Rich Lucas of Main Street Bank, to commemorate Mr. Dormas’s years as owner.

George was a warm host, engaging with customers, and creating an experience like no other for many diners over the years. Be sure to stop by to make new memories, while George takes it easy at the bar.