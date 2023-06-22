WELLSBURG, W.Va. — The Kiwanas Club of Wellsburg is hosting their annual Chicken Dinner, catered for Parkhurst Dining Services Bethany College.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Annual Chicken Dinner is being held at the 12th Street Wellsburg Fire Station Building on June 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to park in the Wellsburg Banquet Hall parking lot across the street.

The cost for a dinner is $13, with that you get 1/2 chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll and brownie. All meals are served in take-out containers, and tables are available for eating at the event.