Lane closed in Marshall County

Marshall County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 and Wednesday, November 27, 2019, a portion of CR 25, Pennsylvania Avenue, in Cameron, will be reduced to one lane.

This closure will occur from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is necessary for a sewer line repair.

Two-way traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

