Large parade in support of Pres. Trump underway from Weirton

Local
WEIRTON, WV (WTRF) George Gerbo of Weirton reports a large parade in support of President Trump traveling from Weirton to Follansbee today.

Weirton Police also reportedly blocked off the Route 22 west ramp to allow the caravan to pass down Cove Road.

Vehicles with American flags and flags and signs in support of President Trump are visible. Between 50 to 60 vehicles are in the caravan according to Gerbo.

