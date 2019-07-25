Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Larry Lawson, the former CEO of a local nonprofit, Children Solutions, arrested again for contributing with a minor

Local

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

A story that you can only find on 7News and WTRF.COM

Wednesday morning, Larry Lawson was taken into custody by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper after a traffic stop on I-70 in Madison County in Ohio

The apprehension led to Lawson being booked into the regional jail on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the unruliness of a minor or delinquency of a minor.

Lawson was the former CEO of Children Solutions that held offices in Moundsville and Weirton.

Lawson was first arrested in Flordia where he was booked on 4 charges: unlawful sexual activity with a minor, sheltering an unmarried minor, interference with custody, and contributing to the delinquency.

You can see all the previous stories under the related content regarded Lawson and Children Solutions on the side of this story.

WTRF.com will keep you up to date as Lawson’s cases continue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter