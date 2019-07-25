Larry Lawson, the former CEO of a local nonprofit, Children Solutions, arrested again for contributing with a minor

A story that you can only find on 7News and WTRF.COM

Wednesday morning, Larry Lawson was taken into custody by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper after a traffic stop on I-70 in Madison County in Ohio

The apprehension led to Lawson being booked into the regional jail on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the unruliness of a minor or delinquency of a minor.

Lawson was the former CEO of Children Solutions that held offices in Moundsville and Weirton.

Lawson was first arrested in Flordia where he was booked on 4 charges: unlawful sexual activity with a minor, sheltering an unmarried minor, interference with custody, and contributing to the delinquency.

