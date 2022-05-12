WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mail carriers across the country will be collecting more than your letters on May 14. They are grabbing your easy-mac, your soups, and whatever you have in your pantry!

The “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the US.

The National Association of Letter Carriers is collecting any non-perishables.

From there, the food goes to local families, postmarked for Wheeling’s Catholic Charities.

“We’ve actually delivered these in your mailbox the last few days. We’re asking you to go in your pantry, grab a few cans and throw them in your mailbox. We’ll be glad to take it and distribute it to help the people.” David Hagiloizou, VP, National Association of Letter Carriers, Wheeling

Each year the drive collects near 20,000 lbs of food.

At least 40 mail carriers will be working on Saturday in Wheeling.