Light Ohio Blue honors law enforcement and more in May

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- The individuals on the frontline protecting us are often the unsung heroes. They don’t always get the support they need…so a statewide campaign in Ohio is in place to honor those who serve and those that have died.

The program, called Light Ohio Blue, shows appreciation for law enforcement and everything they do, but this year it goes beyond that…

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and medical personnel will be honored as well.

The Harrison County Courthouse will be lit up blue in the evenings all week long from May 8th to the 15th. And everyone is encouraged to put up blue lights at their homes and businesses during this special week.

Harrison County Commissioner, Paul Coffland, told 7News “it’s nice to remind everyone that the job that they do is dangerous, you know everyday they put the uniform on and not sure if they’re going to make it home or not.”

This is the second year Harrison County is participating in the Light Ohio Blue program, which is happening Friday, May 8th to Friday, May 15th.