Living with Down syndrome

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Having a child always comes with a degree of uncertainty, but imagine finding out your son or daughter is diagnosed with down syndrome.

The George family, from St. Clairsville, welcomed 7News into their home to talk about their adventure as a family that has faced down syndrome head-on.

Sara and Chuck George welcomed their first child in March of 1980. They were like any other new parents; anxious and excited.

A few hours passed in the hospital and the doctor came in and told them their son has down syndrome.

Sara George recalls that day and said, “He came in and told me that I could leave him in the hospital and they would put him in an institution and now I look at Brad and think what was that doctor thinking I mean look at him now what if we would’ve done that.”

Chuck George added, “I’m sitting here looking at this cute baby wondering how the doctor can tell me these sorts of things so obviously 40 years ago there wasn’t as much known about down syndrome.”

Sara and Chuck George had a second child, Ryan, a few years later.

Chuck said, “He saw the things Ryan would do and he would try to do them so learning how to ride a bike, playing soccer.” Brad chimed in and said “Ghostbusters” reminding his dad they loved watching that film, too.

Brad enjoys helping others. He collects soda pop tabs to recycle for money to donate to the Ronald Mcdonald House. His goal is to fill up his dad’s pickup truck.

He also participates in a worldwide research study at the University of Pittsburgh for Alzheimer’s.

Brad has worked every single day for Belco Works since he was 21 years old, taking the bus at 7:15 AM sharp! He also loves to travel with his family and really loves sports, his favorite team is the Pittsburgh Pirates.

His parents add “Brad’s no different from the rest of us he has hopes and dreams and things he’d like to do in his lifetime. And it’s not a disability it’s more of a different ability. Chuck and Sara say they always look forward to the stories Brad has to tell, and they hope that life continues to be full of love like it has been.