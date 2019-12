WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A group of local actors will hold a reading of a play to encourage action on climate change at Later Alligator.

Alumni and staff of West Liberty University will read ‘Black Jack’ by Derek Davidson as part of a global project called Climate Change Theatre Action.

A special drink and dessert menu is planned for the event, and anyone who brings a donation for the Winter Freeze Shelter will receive 50 percent off.