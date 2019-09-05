Local boy granted a special wish from A Special Wish Foundation

One little boy was granted the trip of a lifetime this morning thanks to A Special Wish Foundation.



Two-year-old Dominic Cecil, better known as Doc, and his family received a special wish with the help of former Pittsburgh Steelers Safety, Will Allen.

I can’t even describe how happy this made us. The two wishes that we had – they pretty much fulfilled both of them. So, it’s amazing. We’re going to Disney. We get to see Mickey Mouse RICCI CECIL – DOMINIC’S MOM

Alicia Freeman is the Executive Director at A Special Wish. She says, seeing the family’s reaction after receiving a wish is what she lives for.

We really want to make sure we’re giving them their very special wish, because they only get one. And they’re the ones who are going through the storm. We just really want to give them something special. ALICIA FREEMAN – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR A SPECIAL WISH FOUNDATION

Doc was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, meaning only the right side of his heart actually functions. He’s had three open-heart surgeries and is awaiting his next. But for Doc, his heart is fuller than ever.

So eventually a heart transplant will be in our wheelhouse. But then again, we’ve seen HLHS babies who have not needed anything after this next surgery. And have just went out and played ball. They do everything RICCI CECIL – DOMINIC’S MOM

What’s different about this wish organization is that not only are all the donations local but so are the recipients. And it’s because of our community that Doc can get this opportunity.

Doc and his family will fly to Disney in just three short months to experience a trip unlike any other.